UK Sees Garden Gnome Shortage After Suez Canal Incident

Published April 19, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. When a huge cargo ship got stuck in the Suez Canal, all kinds of consumer goods were held up, including garden gnomes. Garden gnome sales boomed in the U.K. during the pandemic. Everyone turned into a gardener or at least wanted some company while they were stuck at home. Now there is a mass shortage of garden gnomes, plastic, stone and concrete, making for some lonely British gardens. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.