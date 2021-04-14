Firefighters Rescue Woman Stuck In Mud On Boston Beach

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Not everybody becomes a stick in the mud by choice. Camille Coelho was taking a walk with her dog on a Boston beach when she found herself sinking. The mud went up to her knees, and Coelho realized she wasn't able to get out. Firefighters had to come to the beach and rescue her. Back on dry and firm land, she called the event a great metaphor for the times we're in. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.