Great Britain's Prince Philip Dies At Age 99

Updated April 9, 2021 at 11:48 AM ET

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's husband and the Duke of Edinburgh, died Friday at age 99, Buckingham Palace announced. He was the first male royal consort since Queen Victoria's time in the 1800s — and the longest-serving consort in British history.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the Royal Family's official website said. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

Speaking in London, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, "It is to Her Majesty, and her family, that our nation's thoughts must turn today. Because they have lost not just a much-loved and highly respected public figure, but a devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and, in recent years, great-grandfather."

President Biden also offered his condolences. "The impact of his decades of devoted public service is evident in the worthy causes he lifted up as patron, in the environmental efforts he championed, in the members of the Armed Forces that he supported, in the young people he inspired, and so much more. His legacy will live on not only through his family, but in all the charitable endeavors he shaped," Biden said.

In a statement, former President George W. Bush said Philip "represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign. Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed."

Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark was a dashing young officer when he courted then-Princess Elizabeth after World War II, when he had served with the Royal Navy's Mediterranean and Pacific fleets.

"To have been spared in the war and seen victory, to have been given the chance to rest and to re-adjust myself, to have fallen in love completely and unreservedly, makes all one's personal and even the world's troubles seem small and petty," he wrote Elizabeth in 1946.

By the time of their wedding in 1947, he had renounced his royal titles and naval career, taken British citizenship and agreed that his children would carry his wife's family name of Windsor.

These were significant sacrifices, says Karina Urbach of the University of London's Institute of Historical Research. "He must have regretted it a lot," she says. "It's a very privileged life, of course, but it's also a very boring life. It also meant that a man like him, who is an alpha man, who wants to lead, who wants to be recognized in his own profession, you know, couldn't fulfill that."

Later in life, Philip took to describing himself as "the world's most experienced plaque unveiler."

1 of 11 — Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School's production of Macbeth, in Scotland in 1935. Prince Philip of Greece dressed for the Gordonstoun School's production of Macbeth, in Scotland in 1935. Fox Photos / Getty Images 2 of 11 — Lt. Philip Mountbatten salutes as he resumes his attendance at the Royal Naval Officers School at Kingsmoor, Hawthorn, England, in summer 1947. Lt. Philip Mountbatten salutes as he resumes his attendance at the Royal Naval Officers School at Kingsmoor, Hawthorn, England, in summer 1947. / PNA Rota/Keystone/Getty Images 3 of 11 — Members of the British royal family and guests pose around Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947. Members of the British royal family and guests pose around Princess Elizabeth and Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on their wedding day, Nov. 20, 1947. / STR/AFP/Getty Images 4 of 11 — Philip and Elizabeth carry around their eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, circa 1951. Philip and Elizabeth carry around their eldest children, Prince Charles and Princess Anne, circa 1951. / OFF/AFP/Getty Images 5 of 11 — Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a portrait at home in Buckingham Palace in 1958. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a portrait at home in Buckingham Palace in 1958. Donald McKague / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images 6 of 11 — Philip and Elizabeth chat during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982. Philip and Elizabeth chat during the Royal Windsor Horse Show in 1982. Tim Graham / Getty Images 7 of 11 — Philip pilots a flight to El Asnam in Algeria circa 1980. Philip pilots a flight to El Asnam in Algeria circa 1980. Tim Graham / Getty Images 8 of 11 — Philip (right) accompanies Prince Charles and Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on July 29, 1981. Philip (right) accompanies Prince Charles and Princess Diana on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on July 29, 1981. Tim Graham / Getty Images 9 of 11 — Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the state opening of Parliament in London in 2000. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip attend the state opening of Parliament in London in 2000. Tim Graham / Getty Images 10 of 11 — The royal couple dons 3D glasses during a visit to England's University of Sheffield in November 2010. The royal couple dons 3D glasses during a visit to England's University of Sheffield in November 2010. John Giles / WPA Pool/Getty Images 11 of 11 — Philip presents Operational Service Medals to the 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2014 in Fallingbostel, Germany. Philip presents Operational Service Medals to the 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland in 2014 in Fallingbostel, Germany. Nigel Treblin / Getty Images

Philip was born in Corfu, Greece, into a deeply dysfunctional branch of the Greek royal family. His father was notorious as a philanderer and gambler. His mother, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia and sent to a mental hospital, became deeply religious. Young Philip grew up couch-surfing between royal relatives across Europe.

"I had vaguely thought, 'What could I do?' " he told the BBC in 1995. "Bit difficult being stateless."

In the early years, Philip was considered a rebel and a modernizer. He bristled at stuffy courtiers and allowed cameras behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace.

But by the 1970s, Philip was widely seen as a crotchety, angular figure trailing his wife at royal walkabouts, emitting intermittent and much-reported gaffes. He called Beijing a "ghastly" city while on a visit there. He once asked a female navy cadet if she worked in a strip club. And he congratulated a British backpacker in Papua New Guinea for not being eaten.

/ AP / Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, then Princess Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947. From left are King George VI, Princess Margaret, Lady Mary Cambridge, the bride and groom, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Mary.

Matthew Glencross, a historian at King's College London, says these statements may have been intentional. "The man was no idiot," he says. "The man knew when he was saying certain things. And I think he almost deliberately did it. He kind of enjoyed it, because it provided the light side of a royal tour."

If it bothered Queen Elizabeth, she never let on. Philip was her closest companion and confidant and one of the last links to her life before the throne.

"He is someone who doesn't take easily to compliments. But he has, quite simply, been my strength and stay all these years," she said 50 years after their wedding. The couple had four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Historians say Philip, a great-great-grandchild of Queen Victoria, was always aware that, as royal consort, he had no constitutional role in British politics or public life. He was careful not to cross that line.

But he devoted many hours to supporting British institutions and was a passionate advocate for the environment — a passion shared by his son Charles. The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, which he founded in 1956, honors achievements of young people around the world.

Philip announced his retirement from public duties in 2017.

