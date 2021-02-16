Bringing The World Home To You

It's Been 10 Years Since Larry The Cat Moved Into 10 Downing Street

Published February 16, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep, celebrating a career civil servant in Britain. It's been 10 years since Larry the cat moved into 10 Downing Street. The tabby is chief mouser to the Cabinet office, set to excel at catching mice in the prime minister's residence. He was hired under David Cameron, who he outlasted, and is on his third prime minister. Winston Churchill once said that cats look down on us. No, really, they're just waiting for us to leave. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.