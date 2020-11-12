Bringing The World Home To You

Pope Francis Congratulates Biden, Who Will Be The 2nd Catholic President

By Barbara Sprunt
Published November 12, 2020 at 1:42 PM EST
President-elect Joe Biden spoke Thursday morning with Pope Francis. The two met in Washington, D.C., in 2015.
Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church, offered his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden during a call Thursday morning.

According to a statement from the Biden-Harris transition team, the pair discussed some policy areas in which Biden is likely to break from President Trump.

"The president-elect expressed his desire to work together on the basis of a shared belief in the dignity and equality of all humankind on issues such as caring for the marginalized and the poor, addressing the crisis of climate change, and welcoming and integrating immigrants and refugees into our communities," the statement reads.

Francis has been outspoken on these issues and has repeatedly called on global leaders to take more action to confront them. Biden has laid out ambitious plans to tackle the climate crisis, and he plans to lift the United States' refugee resettlement cap, which Trump had lowered to a record level.

Biden will be the second Catholic president in U.S. history, following John F. Kennedy.

Known as a deeply devout person of faith, Biden often delivers speeches with references to biblical language or the pope.

In the final week of the presidential campaign, for example, Biden quoted an anti-populism passage from the pope's most recent encyclical.

Barbara Sprunt
Barbara Sprunt is a producer on NPR's Washington desk, where she reports and produces breaking news and feature political content. She formerly produced the NPR Politics Podcast and got her start in radio at as an intern on NPR's Weekend All Things Consideredand Tell Me Morewith Michel Martin. She is an alumnus of the Paul Miller Reporting Fellowship at the National Press Foundation. She is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., and a Pennsylvania native.
