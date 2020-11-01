Bringing The World Home To You

Sunday Puzzle: Rhyme City

By Will Shortz
Published November 1, 2020 at 7:53 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a well-known U.S. city or town that has a two-word name. I'm going to give you rhymes for the respective parts. You name the places.

Example: Lodge Kitty, Kan. --> DODGE CITY

1. Short Girth, Texas

2. Wrong Peach, Calif.

3. Brittle Lock, Ark.

4. Rolling Scene, Ky.

5. Paint Ball, Minn.

6. Gun Rally, Idaho

7. Banned Storks, N.D.

8. Heavy Trace, Md.

9. Quaker Sites, Ohio

10. Mouth Trend, Ind.

11. Milks Dairy, Penn.

12. Tan Barber, Mich.

13. Moral Fables, Fla.

14. New Walls, S.D.

Last week's challenge:This challenge came from Neville Fogarty, of Newport News, Va. What common seven-letter verb is made up of three consecutive musical notes in order?

Challenge answer:Deflate (D, E flat, E)

Winner:Brett Campbell of Porland Ore.

This week's challenge:This is a spinoff of today's on-air puzzle. Name a well-known U.S. city in two words (5,3). Change the first letter of the second word to name a popular rock group. Who is it?

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Nov. 5, at 3 p.m. ET.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
