Sen. Thom Tillis Ends Quarantine Following Positive Coronavirus Test

WFAE | By Claire Donnelly
Published October 13, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT

North Carolina U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis is ending his quarantine. The senator, who’s seeking reelection next month, announced he had tested positive for the coronavirus on Oct. 2.

Tillis’ office on Tuesday released a letter from his doctor clearing him to return to work and resume in-person activities.

“I’m happy to report that since you have had such a mild case of COVID-19 and have a strong immune system you are free to return to work,” wrote Atrium Health physician Jack Faircloth in the letter, dated Oct. 12.

Faircloth added that Tillis does “not suffer from immunosuppression, never had a fever, and remained asymptomatic for the last eight days.”

The Republican senator has also enrolled in a COVID-19 antibody study conducted by Atrium Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health, according to a press release.

On Oct. 3, following the announcement that he had tested positive, Tillis tweeted that he had “mild symptoms but no fever.” The next day, he tweeted that his symptoms had “significantly improved,” though he said he continued to have no sense of taste or smell.

“I feel great and have regained my sense of taste and smell,” Tillis tweeted just three days after announcing he had tested positive for the coronavirus. “I’m no longer exhibiting any symptoms.”

A campaign spokesperson told The Associated Press on Oct. 6 that all members of Tillis’ campaign staff who were in close proximity to him prior to his positive test had tested negative.

2020 North Carolina ElectionsSenator Thom TillisNC Coronavirus Updates
Claire Donnelly
