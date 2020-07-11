Bringing The World Home To You

Not My Job: Jameela Jamil Of 'The Good Place' Gets Quizzed On 'The Wood Place'

Published July 11, 2020 at 7:50 AM EDT
Jameela Jamil is pictured at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 15, 2019 in New York City.

Jameela Jamil was already a successful radio host in Great Britain when she decided to move to Los Angeles and try to get into the entertainment industry. She went on one audition, booked the job and became a star on the sit-com The Good Place — a totally typical, not at all out of the ordinary Hollywood story! We've invited Jamil to answer three questions about the various places you might find wood.

Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

