Your Anti-Anxiety Playlist

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We're going to turn now once again to our anti-anxiety music playlist. In recent weeks, we've asked you to share your suggestions of songs that you turn to for calm and stressful moments. And you've come through with lots of great choices. Today's pick comes from someone who uses the Twitter handle @rouletteboy20 (ph). It's "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU MAKE MY DREAMS")

HALL AND OATES: (Singing) What I want you've got, and it might be hard to handle. But like the flame that burns the candle, the candle feeds the flame, yeah, yeah. What I've got - full stock of thoughts and dreams that scatter. And you pull them all together. And how, I can't explain. Oh, yeah, well, well, you, you make my dreams come true. Well, well, you, oh, yeah. You make my dreams come true.

MARTIN: That is "You Make My Dreams" by Hall & Oates, one of your picks for our special anti anxiety playlist. You can still add to the list. If you've got a song that helps you relieve stress, tweet us - @npratc - and use the hashtag #nostressplaylist. We'll hear more of your musical suggestions tomorrow.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "YOU MAKE MY DREAMS")

HALL AND OATES: (Singing) 'Cause I ain't the way you found me. And I'll never be the same...