Florida Reconsiders Fireworks Ban As Bill Heads To Governor's Desk

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Florida has had a fireworks ban for decades. Sparklers are OK - firecrackers, not so much. But there's a loophole. Residents can buy the big stuff if they sign a form. If they swear to blow up fireworks only to scare birds away from farms and fisheries, it's totally legal. Lawmakers eventually decided that Floridians shouldn't have to lie. They passed a bill to legalize fireworks for certain holidays. It's headed to the governor's desk. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.