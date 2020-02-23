Bringing The World Home To You

Sunday Puzzle: Your Favorite Dessert

By Will Shortz
Published February 23, 2020 at 7:27 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle
Sunday Puzzle

On-air challenge:Every answer today is the name of a classic dessert in two or more words. I'll tell you the number of letters in the words and the first two letters of each word. You name the desserts.

Ex. [5,7] PE- CO- --> Peach cobbler

1. [3,5,8] IC- CR- SA-

2. [6,4,4] DE- FO- CA-

3. [5,8,3] LE- ME- PI-

4. [7,6,6] OA- RA- CO-

5. [3,5,6] HO- FU- SU-

6. [9,6] CH- MO-

7. [6,5] BA- SP-

8. [5,6] BA- AL-

9. [6,5] SA- TO-

10. [5,5] AP- CR-

11. [8,7] CH- JU-

12. [10,9] ST- SH-

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Chris Rohrer, of St. Paul, Minn. What familiar 10-letter word contains a silent B, E, and O — not necessarily in that order. And those three letters don't have to be consecutive in the word.

Challenge Answer: Subpoenaed

Winner: Chris Towles of Pfafftown, N.C.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Peter Collins of Ann Arbor, Mich. Name a well-known game in 8 letters. Drop the fifth letter. Move the first letter into the vacated spot ... and you'll spell, in order, part of the human body. What game is it, and what's the body part?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you by Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: February 23, 2020 at 12:00 AM EST
A previous version on this puzzle featured the wrong challenge for this week. The information has been updated.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
