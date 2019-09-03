Hurricane Dorian Effects Starting To Be Felt In Parts Of Florida

Powerful winds and storm surge from Hurricane Dorian are expected to continue to threaten Grand Bahama Island through Tuesday. Dorian, once a Category 5 storm, has weakened to a Category 2, but still remains dangerous.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young gets the latest from Jeff Huffman (huffmanheadsup), director and chief meteorologist of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network.

