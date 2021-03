A video that has garnered more than 9 million views on Twitter shows two black men being arrested at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. There have been large protests at the store.

Here & Now‘s Eric Westervelt (@Ericnpr) speaks with WHYY’s Peter Crimmins (@petercrimmins) for the latest.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.