Phoenix Organization Works With Growing Number Of People Over 55 Who Are Homeless

Published February 22, 2018 at 1:52 PM EST

In 2016, more than 20 percent of homeless people over age 50 were living in shelters, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. And that figure doesn’t include people living on the streets.

In downtown Phoenix, an adult day resource center is working with this population. And as Kathy Ritchie (@kathymritchie) from KJZZ reports, the center is busier than ever.

