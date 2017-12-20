Bringing The World Home To You

Is Giving Money To People Who Are Homeless The Best Way To Help During The Holidays?

Published December 20, 2017 at 1:52 PM EST

In the midst of all the cheer during the holiday season, we may also find ourselves feeling more aware than ever of other people who have less than we do. So this time of year, many of us give to those in need, especially those people who are homeless. But is giving money the best way to help? Or does that just perpetuate problems for the homeless?

Amy Costello (@tinyspark_org), who covers philanthropy and nonprofits on her podcast, “Tiny Spark,” delves into the debate.

