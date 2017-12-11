California Fires Continue To Spread
Firefighters made progress over the weekend in their effort to contain most of the fires in Southern California, but the Thomas Fire continues to grow. Now the fifth-largest in modern California history, the Thomas Fire began in Ventura County and has since crossed into Santa Barbara County, where it threatens the coast.
Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lance Orozco (@KCLUNEWS), news director at KCLU, about the latest.
