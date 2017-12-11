Bringing The World Home To You

California Fires Continue To Spread

Published December 11, 2017 at 12:33 PM EST
The growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on Dec. 10, 2017 in Carpinteria, Calif. (David McNew/Getty Images)
The growing Thomas Fire advances toward Santa Barbara County seaside communities on Dec. 10, 2017 in Carpinteria, Calif. (David McNew/Getty Images)

Firefighters made progress over the weekend in their effort to contain most of the fires in Southern California, but the Thomas Fire continues to grow. Now the fifth-largest in modern California history, the Thomas Fire began in Ventura County and has since crossed into Santa Barbara County, where it threatens the coast.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Lance Orozco (@KCLUNEWS), news director at KCLU, about the latest.

