The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., is on Wisconsin Avenue. But maybe not for long. A measure before the city council would rename the section in front of the embassy after Boris Nemtsov, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, who was assassinated in 2015.

Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) from member station WAMU reports.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.