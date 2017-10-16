Innovative Maine Program Helps Kids Whose Anxiety Prevents School Attendance

An increasing number of mental health professionals are diagnosing students with “school refusal” — a condition characterized by anxiety, stress and depression that leaves kids unable to attend school. The Maine Academy of Natural Sciences charter school debuted its “Threshold Program” in September, and enrolled 21 students. The program sends teachers to students at home.

The school’s director of instruction and education programming, Emanuel Pariser, joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss.

