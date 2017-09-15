Bringing The World Home To You

Irma Recovery In St. Thomas Expected To Be Slow And Painful

Published September 15, 2017 at 1:25 PM EDT
A man walks past debris caused by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The storm ravaged such lush resort islands as St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Anguilla. (Ricardo Arduengo/AP)
A man walks past debris caused by Hurricane Irma in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. The storm ravaged such lush resort islands as St. Martin, St. Barts, St. Thomas, Barbuda and Anguilla. (Ricardo Arduengo/AP)

The extent of the damage caused by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean is still coming into view. On St. John, many residents remain without power and officials fear the fresh water supply is low.

But the devastation may be even worse on St. Thomas, where aid has been slowed by destroyed infrastructure. Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR’s Jason Beaubien (@jasonbnpr), who is in St. Thomas.

