Study: Attempted Suicide Rates Increasing Among Kentucky Teens

A new study in Kentucky is raising alarms about teens’ mental health in the state. The biannual Kentucky Incentives for Prevention survey found that 8.2 percent of Kentucky high school sophomores had attempted suicide in the past year. For sixth graders, that rate was 4.2 percent. The study found increases in every age group it looked at.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Julie Cerel (@juliecerel), professor at the University of Kentucky’s College of Social Work, about the issue and possible steps to remedy it.

