Anthony Scaramucci has reportedly been removed as White House communications director, just days after he took the job. The New York Times and other news organizations report his removal was at the request of new Chief of Staff John Kelly, who was sworn in this morning.

Here & Now’s Robin Young gets the latest from NPR’s Ron Elving (@NPRrelving).

/ / President Trump (right) shakes hands with newly sworn-in White House Chief of Staff John Kelly at the White House in Washington on July 31, 2017. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)