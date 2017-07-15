Bringing The World Home To You

Fresh Air Weekend: The Love Story Behind 'The Big Sick'; Life After Ballet

Fresh Air
Published July 15, 2017 at 9:00 AM EDT

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

How A Medically Induced Coma Led To Love, Marriage And 'The Big Sick':Comic Kumail Nanjiani remembers the first time he thought of marrying then-girlfriend Emily V. Gordon: when he saw her in a coma. Now the couple has co-written a romantic comedy based on their story.

From Injury To Recovery, A Ballerina Fought To Retire On Her Own Terms: Wendy Whelan feared she would never dance again after undergoing hip surgery. The documentary Restless Creaturechronicles her recovery and final performance with the New York City Ballet.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

How A Medically Induced Coma Led To Love, Marriage And 'The Big Sick'

From Injury To Recovery, A Ballerina Fought To Retire On Her Own Terms

