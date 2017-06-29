60 Years After Its Founding, Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club Rebrands

The Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club has been around longer than Alaska has been a state. The club was founded in 1957 after the first big oil discovery in Alaska.

Its purpose was to welcome the wives of oil workers flooding into the state. But a lot has changed since the club’s inception, so the members decided to change the name. Elizabeth Harball (@ElizHarball) of Here & Now contributor Alaska’s Energy Desk reports.

