60 Years After Its Founding, Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club Rebrands

Published June 29, 2017 at 12:45 PM EDT
Members of the Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club — soon to be the Anchorage Petroleum Women’s Association — pose by the Easter goodie bags they assembled for a youth homeless shelter. (Courtesy Holly Lee)
Members of the Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club — soon to be the Anchorage Petroleum Women’s Association — pose by the Easter goodie bags they assembled for a youth homeless shelter. (Courtesy Holly Lee)

The Anchorage Petroleum Wives Club has been around longer than Alaska has been a state. The club was founded in 1957 after the first big oil discovery in Alaska.

Its purpose was to welcome the wives of oil workers flooding into the state. But a lot has changed since the club’s inception, so the members decided to change the name. Elizabeth Harball (@ElizHarball) of Here & Now contributor Alaska’s Energy Desk reports.

