When You Talk In Your Sleep, Are You Talking To Your Secret Self?

By Abby Wendle
Published June 22, 2017 at 5:27 PM EDT

In this week's episode of the show and podcast Invisibilia, we explore what happens when you discover a part of yourself that is very different than who you think you are.

And Freud was so wrong about our dreams. In NPR's Shots blog, Jon Hamilton explains that scientists now think that our dreams have nothing to do with repressed desires. Instead, it looks like they help us process memories and gain insight. They can be surprisingly mundane. And funny.

