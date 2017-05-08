Bringing The World Home To You

On A Mission To Redefine English Muffins, Upstart Bakery Expands

Published May 8, 2017 at 12:20 PM EDT

[Youtube]

When most Americans think of English muffins, they probably think of Thomas’. But an upstart bakery called Stone & Skillet is reinventing the English muffin as something that goes beyond morning toast.

The three-year-old company started in Medford, Massachusetts, and is now expanding to the Northeast region of the U.S., with aims to go even farther.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson visits the Stone & Skillet bakery and speaks with co-owners Dan Crothers (@DanCrothers) and Kyle Meekins (@Km0436) about the challenges of rapid growth and big brand-name competition.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

In this 2015 file photo, a thermometer shows an internal temperature of 205 degrees, before pulling English muffins off the grill. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Rory Lee preps the muffin dough at Stone & Skillet in 2015. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
In this 2015 file photo, finished English muffins are put in bags Stone & Skillet. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
Stone & Skillet co-founders Dan Crothers, left, and Kyle Meekins, in a 2015 file photo. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
