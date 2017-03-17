Bringing The World Home To You

White House Resists GOP Pressure, Stands By Wiretap Claim

Published March 17, 2017 at 1:12 PM EDT

The White House on Thursday stood by President Donald Trump’s unproven accusations that his predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper, despite growing bipartisan agreement that there’s no evidence to back up the claim and mounting pressure to retract the statement.

Angrily defending the president’s statement, White House spokesman Sean Spicer told reporters Trump “stands by” the four tweets that sparked a firestorm that has threatened Trump’s credibility with lawmakers.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks about Thursday’s White House press briefing with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik).

With reporting from The Associated Press

