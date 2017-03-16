What Is The Alternative Minimum Tax?

The release of two pages of President Trump’s 2005 tax return this week has drawn attention to what’s known as the alternative minimum tax.

Trump reported $153 million in income that year, and paid a tax rate of around 25 percent. But if it weren’t for the alternative minimum tax, he would have paid closer to 4 percent in taxes. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) explains what the alternative minimum tax is with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

