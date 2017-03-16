Bringing The World Home To You

What Is The Alternative Minimum Tax?

Published March 16, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

The release of two pages of President Trump’s 2005 tax return this week has drawn attention to what’s known as the alternative minimum tax.

Trump reported $153 million in income that year, and paid a tax rate of around 25 percent. But if it weren’t for the alternative minimum tax, he would have paid closer to 4 percent in taxes. NPR’s Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) explains what the alternative minimum tax is with Here & Now‘s Robin Young.

