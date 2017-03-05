Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can't Stop Playing

Published March 5, 2017 at 8:03 AM EST
Taylor Bennett's "New York Nights" is a favorite at Chicago's Vocalo Radio.
Taylor Bennett's "New York Nights" is a favorite at Chicago's Vocalo Radio.

No matter what the weather might indicate from day to day, spring is just around the corner. The days are getting longer, blossoms are beginning to open up — and, of course, there's a fresh crop of new music waiting to be discovered.

Enter our friendly panel of public-radio hosts, who've selected a smattering of their favorite new tunes to help soundtrack the transition to warmer days. In this edition of Heavy Rotation, hear the latest from Texas-via-Seattle producer Lusine, West Virginia rock 'n' roller William Matheny, rising Chicago rapper Taylor Bennett and more.

Hear Colorado Public Radio's Jessi Whitten, WVPB's Joni Deutsch and Vocalo Radio's Jesse Menendez share their picks at the audio link above, and scroll down for the full list.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.