Listen: Lorde Returns With New Song 'Green Light,' Announces New Record 'Melodrama'

Lorde is back. Aside from "Yellow Flicker Beat," a single on the third Hunger Games film soundtrack (which she also curated), and a track she co-wrote with fellow New Zealanders Broods, today's single, "Green Light," is the first new music Lorde's released since winning over legions of fans with her 2013 debut, Pure Heroine. The new track is a very polished piece of dance-pop.

Lorde began teasing the track late last month with a "sneak peek" video that showed the singer eating and drinking in the back of a car, while a muffled version of the song plays on the radio. Lorde also teased the track with a separate video clip posted to a site called .

Along with the new song, Lorde announced the title of her upcoming record, Melodrama, on Instagram. "Welcome to the new world," indeed.

Lorde, reflecting on her 20th birthday last Nov. 7, posted a note on her Facebook page about the new work. "Writing Pure Heroine was my way of enshrining our teenage glory," she said. "Putting it up in lights forever so that part of me never dies, and this record — well, this one is about what comes next. I want nothing more than to spill my guts RIGHT NOW about the whole thing — I want you to see the album cover, pore over the lyrics (the best I've written in my life), touch the merch, experience the live show. I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name. I just need to keep working a while longer to make it as good as it can be."

