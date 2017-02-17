Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

What Did Michael Flynn Discuss With Russia, And Did He Break The Law?

Published February 17, 2017 at 12:52 PM EST

President Trump is still looking for a new national security adviser to replace Michael Flynn, who resigned this week.

Trump reportedly offered the job to Vice Admiral Robert Harward, who turned it down. At his press conference Thursday, Trump said he asked for Flynn’s resignation because he misled Vice President Mike Pence, not because of the conversations he had with the Russian ambassador during the transition.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with NPR national security correspondent Greg Myre (@gregmyre1) about what is known about Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador, and whether there’s any potential that laws were broken.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.