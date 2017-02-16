Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

New Hampshire House Kills Right To Work With GOP Help

Published February 16, 2017 at 2:20 PM EST

New Hampshire will not become the next so-called right to work state, after House lawmakers in the state killed the union-targeting legislation Thursday. But similar policies, which impact how unions collect fees, have already passed in Missouri and Kentucky this year.

The sweeping changes are coming at a time when union membership nationally is at an all-time low. Todd Bookman (@toddbookman) from Here & Now contributor New Hampshire Public Radio reports.

With reporting from The Associated Press

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.