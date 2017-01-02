Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Civilian Attack In Istanbul Marks Shift In Turkey-ISIS Dynamic

Published January 2, 2017 at 4:23 PM EST

The Istanbul nightclub attack is the first time ISIS has claimed an attack on civilians in Turkey. In the past, Turkey turned a blind eye to ISIS. But now, it's increasingly becoming a political and security issue for Turkish authorities.

Omer Taspinar, professor at the National War College and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, speaks with NPR's Audie Cornish about the changing dynamics of Turkey's relationship with ISIS.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
More Stories