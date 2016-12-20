Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why Some Millennials Are Saying 'No Thanks' To Family Heirlooms

Published December 20, 2016 at 1:52 PM EST
These porcelain figurines, commonly called Hummels, were popular collectibles in the 1970s. (Christina Estes/KJZZ)
These porcelain figurines, commonly called Hummels, were popular collectibles in the 1970s. (Christina Estes/KJZZ)

As families gather for the holidays, some parents want their adult children to leave with more than new memories. They’re hoping to pass down antique furniture, collectibles and family heirlooms they feel have sentimental or financial value.

But as Christina Estes (@reporterestes) reports fromHere & Now contributor KJZZ, many baby boomers are discovering their treasures aren’t valued as much as they expected.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.