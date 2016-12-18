Untangle These Geographic Features

On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of a geographical feature.

For example: PACE --> CAPE.

1. KALE

2. SAME

3. LIES

4. SPAS

5. ROOM

6. ALLOT

7. DEALT

8. CANOE

9. HARMS

10. DIRGE

11. LAPIN

12. RESTED

13. MASTER

14. ARTIST

15. SOFTER

16. NO GOAL

17. SECTIONAL

18. REAL FORCE (2 words)

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Matt Jones of Portland, OR. Think of a two-word phrase commonly seen on signs in new businesses. Nine letters in all. Change the sixth letter to an N, and read the resulting letters in order: You'll get a new two-word phrase sometimes seen on humorous signs in classrooms and offices. What signs are these?

Challenge answer: Now hiring --> No whining.

Puzzle winner: David Jernigan of San Antonio, Texas.

Next week's challenge, from listener Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La.: Take the initials and last names of two opposing historical figures. Add a C and mix all the letters together. You'll get the title and last name of another historical figure from approximately the same era. Who are these people?

