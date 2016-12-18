Bringing The World Home To You

Untangle These Geographic Features

By Will Shortz
Published December 18, 2016 at 8:34 AM EST
Sunday Puzzle.
Sunday Puzzle.

On-air challenge: Every answer is an anagram of a geographical feature.

For example: PACE --> CAPE.

1. KALE
2. SAME
3. LIES
4. SPAS
5. ROOM
6. ALLOT
7. DEALT
8. CANOE
9. HARMS
10. DIRGE
11. LAPIN
12. RESTED
13. MASTER
14. ARTIST
15. SOFTER
16. NO GOAL
17. SECTIONAL
18. REAL FORCE (2 words)

Last week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Matt Jones of Portland, OR. Think of a two-word phrase commonly seen on signs in new businesses. Nine letters in all. Change the sixth letter to an N, and read the resulting letters in order: You'll get a new two-word phrase sometimes seen on humorous signs in classrooms and offices. What signs are these?

Challenge answer: Now hiring --> No whining.

Puzzle winner: David Jernigan of San Antonio, Texas.

Next week's challenge, from listener Janet McDonald of Baton Rouge, La.: Take the initials and last names of two opposing historical figures. Add a C and mix all the letters together. You'll get the title and last name of another historical figure from approximately the same era. Who are these people?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you Thursday, Dec. 22, at 3 p.m. ET.

