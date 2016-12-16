Meet The Expert: Jason Porath

Jason Porath, author of the book "Rejected Princesses: Tales of History's Boldest Heroines, Hellions, and Heretics," joined Ask Me Another in our "Meet the Expert" segment. The former Dreamworks animator told host Ophira Eisenberg that the book was born from a lunchtime discussion of Frozen's female characters. "When Frozen came out, there were a ton of really terribly written articles that came out about it, and one was '12 Reasons the Frozen Girls Are Bad Role Models.' And we were like, 'Oh if they're bad role models, we can come up with way worse ones." The worst one they came up with was Nabokov's "Lolita." From then on, he was hooked on discovering the untold stories of historical women.



Inspired by the stories in Porath's book, we wrote a game to showcase a few of those larger-than-life women. Porath led the game, played by a member of the Ask Me Another audience.

