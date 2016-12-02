Breitbart Calls For Kellogg's Boycott After Company Pulls Ads

Several companies, including Kellogg’s, Allstate, Nest and Warby Parker, announced Tuesday they would pull their advertisements from the right-wing site Breitbart — some claiming they did not even know their ads were appearing there.

The controversial website, formerly run by President-elect Donald Trump’s Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, has drawn ire for publishing articles considered sympathetic to white nationalists. Breitbart denies that and responded in kind to the ad pulls, calling for a boycott of Kellogg’s.

John Carroll (@johncarroll_bu), a professor of mass communication at Boston University who writes the Campaign Outsider blog, speaks with Here & Now‘s Robin Young about the incident.

