2 Years After Double Arm Transplant, Boston Man Is Thriving

Published November 23, 2016 at 1:20 PM EST

Five years ago, when he was 37 years old, the unthinkable happened toWill Lautzenheiser. He lost both arms and both legs to a devastating bacterial infection.

But then two years ago, Lautzenheiser got what he calls an incredible gift: a double arm transplant.

Those two years have been full of daily hospital visits, and hours and hours of hard, tedious work, to get the arms working. But now, Will can turn a doorknob, feed himself, write with a pen and feel the rain on his hands.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young visits Will, and his partner Angel Gonzalez, at their home in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Will Lautzenheiser and his partner Angel Gonzalez at their home in Brookline, Mass. (Samantha Fields/Here & Now)
One of Will Lautzenheiser's transplanted arms. (Robin Young/Here & Now)
