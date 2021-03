All bets are offin this week's final round, where each answer contains the word "off." For example, if we asked, "Name the story of a high school senior that ditches school to ride around Chicago in this 1986 comedy," you'd say, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."

Heard on Cary Elwes, Dennis Quaid & Christian Cooke: The Art Of More

