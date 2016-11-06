When Your Polling Place Runs Out Of 'I Voted' Stickers — Elect To Customize Your Own

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

You know, there is a certain amount of civic pride when you slap on that I voted sticker. But what do you do when your polling station runs out of those stickers? Or how about if you absentee voted and you're left with nothing to adorn your lapel? State (ph) magazine's "Brow Beat" blog has come up with a solution. They've designed print-your-own stickers. Choices include I absentee voted; I early voted; I voted - my polling place ran out of stickers but I seriously voted; and my polling place didn't have stickers but I totally voted. Print one out, grab a glue stick and you're good to go. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.