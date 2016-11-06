Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Born Before Women Could Vote, Now They're Proud To Vote For Clinton

By Victoria Whitley-Berry
Published November 6, 2016 at 12:56 PM EST
Chairwoman Alice Paul, second from left, and officers of the National Woman's Party hold a banner with a Susan B. Anthony quote in front of the NWP headquarters in Washington, D.C., in June 1920.
Chairwoman Alice Paul, second from left, and officers of the National Woman's Party hold a banner with a Susan B. Anthony quote in front of the NWP headquarters in Washington, D.C., in June 1920.

When Estelle Schultz, 98, sealed her ballot for the 2016 election, she wanted to snap a photo to commemorate.

She sent it to her granddaughter Sarah Benor, who says she was moved to post the picture on Facebook. Like many posts during this election, it went viral.

"It received over 1,600 likes and many comments about how moving that is, how it was bringing people to tears, how they wanted to share it with their children and their grandchildren," Benor tells NPR's Michel Martin.

One of Benor's friends commented on the post, saying that she should turn the idea into a project. So she did.

The website is called I Waited 96 Years, and it features women born before the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote in 1920.

Since last month, nearly 100 women have joined the project.

<strong>Lung Hsin Wu, 98, Portland, Ore.</strong>
/ Lung Hsin Wu
/
<strong>Lung Hsin Wu, 98, Portland, Ore.</strong>

Benor says submissions have come from all over the country. Each woman gives a bit of personal information about herself along with a quote describing how she feels about voting in this election.

One of the submissions is from Lung Hsin Wu, 98, from Portland, Ore. She was born in 1918 in Beijing and came to the United States in 1941.

"My vote means another step towards equity for women," she says in her submission. "I voted for Hillary eight years ago, and I'm still alive to vote again."

<strong>Sylvia Schulman, 99, Oceanside, N.Y.</strong>
/ Alison Schulman
/
<strong>Sylvia Schulman, 99, Oceanside, N.Y.</strong>

Sylvia Schulman, a 99-year-old from Oceanside, N.Y., says her vote solidifies that women are capable of whatever they set their minds to.

"This vote is not just because Hillary is [a] woman, nor because I am a Democrat," she says. "It's to show that we as women can do anything we want, especially when we have worked hard in our careers to obtain the experience necessary to excel. It's nice to show my granddaughter and great-granddaughter that the sky is the limit, and they can do anything a man can do."

<strong>Edith Buckley, 97, Las Vegas, Nev.</strong>
/ Edith Buckley
/
<strong>Edith Buckley, 97, Las Vegas, Nev.</strong>

Edith Buckley, 97, of Las Vegas says she's celebrating how far women have come.

"I never thought I would see a woman in the White House!" she says. "Progress, at last!"

No matter where these women are from, their submissions show they are taking this election seriously.

"This is what thrills me the most," Schultz says, "that I'm still alive and able to do this."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

All Things Considered
Victoria Whitley-Berry
Victoria Whitley-Berry (she/they) is a director and producer for Morning Edition. She also briefly helped to produce NPR's history podcast Throughline. They joined NPRin 2016 as an intern for All Things Considered on the weekend. Born and raised in Tallahassee, Fla., Whitley-Berry has a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from Texas Christian University.
See stories by Victoria Whitley-Berry
More Stories