2 Former Christie Allies Guilty On All Counts In 'Bridgegate' Scandal

Published November 4, 2016 at 1:26 PM EDT

Two former aides to Gov. Chris Christie were convicted Friday of creating an epic traffic jam at the George Washington Bridge for what prosecutors say was political revenge, capping a trial that cast doubt on Christie’s claims he knew nothing about the scheme.

Bridget Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, a Christie appointee to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty of all counts against them.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Here & Now contributor WHYY’s Joe Hernandez about the verdict.

Guest

Joe Hernandez, reporter covering South Jersey for WHYY. He tweets @byJoeHernandez.

