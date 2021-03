Movie star Burt Reynolds started acting in the 1960s and has made dozens of films since. He’s written a memoir that looks at his life and career, “But Enough About Me.”

He spoke with Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson about his journey in film, and those who influenced him along the way.

Guest

Burt Reynolds, actor, director, producer and author of “But Enough About Me.”

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.