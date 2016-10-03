Reporter Says There's More To Donald Trump's Taxes

Supporters of Donald Trump have been defending the Republican presidential nominee, saying that Trump’s business genius was revealed by a New York Times story this weekend that found that Trump may have avoided paying federal income taxes for 18 years.

Journalist and author David Cay Johnston joins Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti to discuss his reporting today, which took a closer look at Trump’s taxes.

Correction: An earlier version of this post’s headline mischaracterized David Cay Johnston’s reporting. We regret the error.

Guest

David Cay Johnston, author of “The Making of Donald Trump” and columnist for The Daily Beast and Investopedia. He tweets @DavidCayJ.

