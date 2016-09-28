Bringing The World Home To You

Dull Doritos Offered To Undecided College Voters

Published September 28, 2016 at 1:25 PM EDT
A "no choice" flavored bag of Doritos, which will go to vending machine customers who haven't registered to vote. (Courtesy Doritos)
The newest Doritos have little flavor, no flashy color, minimal crunch and dull gray packaging. The kind of snack, essentially, that no one would choose.

And that, according to executives at Frito-Lay, is exactly the point.

The new chips are part of a campaign with Rock the Vote to boost voter registration among college students. Special vending machines placed on college campuses will be asking snackers whether they’ve registered to vote.

If they indicate they haven’t, the machine will deliver the unappealing chips. In other words, if you don’t register to vote, you’ve lost your choice.

Jennifer Saenz is chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay. She joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss the new initiative.

Guest

Jennifer Saenz, chief marketing officer at Frito-Lay. She tweets @JenQSaenz. The company tweets @Fritolay.

