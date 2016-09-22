Bringing The World Home To You

With Playoffs In Sight, Baseball's Winners Are Still Undecided

Published September 22, 2016 at 12:33 PM EDT
Kris Bryant (left), Anthony Rizzo (middle) and Joe Smith of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a win over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Kris Bryant (left), Anthony Rizzo (middle) and Joe Smith of the Chicago Cubs celebrate a win over the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Sept. 21, 2016, in Chicago. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

There’s just over a week left in Major League Baseball’s regular season. But only one team — the Chicago Cubs — has clinched a playoff berth.

That means the race for the postseason, both division winners and wild card hopefuls, is reaching a crescendo.

Here & Now‘s Meghna Chakrabarti speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca about how the end of the season is shaping up.

Guest

Mike Pesca, Here & Now sports analyst, host of the daily podcast The Gist. He tweets @pescami.

