Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Why There's A Big Difference In Leisure Time Between The Rich And The Working Poor

Published September 19, 2016 at 12:52 PM EDT

Historically, the working poor in America had very little leisure time while the upper class had plenty. Now, the opposite is true, at least for working class men.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson talks with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic about the surprising statistics, what working class men do with their leisure time and what might be the reasons behind their behavior.

  • Read more on this story via The Atlantic

    • Historically, the working poor in America had very little leisure time while the upper class had plenty. Now, the opposite is true, at least for working class men. (Pixabay)
    /
    /
    Historically, the working poor in America had very little leisure time while the upper class had plenty. Now, the opposite is true, at least for working class men. (Pixabay)

    Guest

    Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

    Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.