WFUV Presents: First Listen Live With The Head And The Heart

On one of those late summer New York City evenings when a thunderstorm left a double rainbow hanging over Manhattan, the downtown club City Winery provided the perfect setting for a lucky crowd of a few hundred to experience a performance by The Head and the Heart.

The new album, Signs Of Light, signals some change for this adored six-piece band. A new label, some rest between tours and a key member's hiatus brought new energies to bear on this third album. Its new songs are melodic winners with lyrical takeaways aplenty, and they wove easily into this set beside some of the band's live classics.

Voices, rhythms and personalities come together with The Head and the Heart, always proving that the best rock bands exceed the sum of their parts.

Set List

"All We Ever Knew"

"City Of Angels"

"Rhythm & Blues"

"Another Story"

"Let's Be Still"

"Lost In My Mind"

"Library Magic"

"Sounds Like Hallelujah"

"Colors"

"Rivers And Roads"

Credits

Director, Editor: Colin Marshall; Producers: Saidah Blount, Otis Hart, Colin Marshall, Sarah Wardrop; Audio Engineer: Jim O'Hara; Videographers: Nicole Conflenti, Nickolai Hammar, Chris Parks, Cameron Robert; Executive Producers: Anya Grundmann, Rita Houston; Special Thanks: City Winery; Photo: Gus Philippas/WFUV.

