Fresh Air Weekend: Actress Pamela Adlon; Jonathan Safran Foer's New Novel; Nels Cline

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Actress Pamela Adlon Says 'Better Things' Is Dedicated To Her Daughters: Adlon's new FX series is based on her own experience raising three girls as a single mom. Her daughters are "very much a part" of the show, she says.

Jonathan Safran Foer's 'Here I Am' Is Both Dazzling And Draining:A failing marriage and a catastrophic earthquake take center stage in Safran Foer's new novel. Critic Maureen Corrigan calls Here I Am a profound work about the claims of history, identity and family.

Guitarist Nels Cline On 'Lovers,' An Album 25 Years In The Making:Known for the avant-garde sound he brings to Wilco, Cline turns to ballads and jazz standards on his new album. He describes it as a "mood-music record" that isn't "cheesy."

You can listen to the original interviews here:

