Apple Unveils The iPhone 7, New Operating System

Apple’s iPhone is getting an updated home button and will come with water and dust protection.

Apple says the iPhone 7 is now force sensitive, so responses can differ based on how hard you press it. It’s similar to what Apple has done with a trackpad in a slimmer MacBook model last year.

Camera improvements include a new flash with four rather than two shades of color to match ambient light.

It’s one of several new features Apple is introducing at an event in San Francisco.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Aarti Shahani about the latest Apple news, nearly five years after Steve Jobs’ death.

Guest

Aarti Shahani, technology correspondent for NPR. She tweets @aarti411.

