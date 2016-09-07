Bringing The World Home To You

Apple Unveils The iPhone 7, New Operating System

Published September 7, 2016 at 2:33 PM EDT
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an event to announce new products on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016, in San Francisco. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)
Apple’s iPhone is getting an updated home button and will come with water and dust protection.

Apple says the iPhone 7 is now force sensitive, so responses can differ based on how hard you press it. It’s similar to what Apple has done with a trackpad in a slimmer MacBook model last year.

Camera improvements include a new flash with four rather than two shades of color to match ambient light.

It’s one of several new features Apple is introducing at an event in San Francisco.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Aarti Shahani about the latest Apple news, nearly five years after Steve Jobs’ death.

Aarti Shahani, technology correspondent for NPR. She tweets @aarti411.

