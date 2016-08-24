Scientists Confirm Discovery Of Earth-Like Planet

Scientists announced the discovery of a habitable planet Wednesday, orbiting the solar system’s nearest neighboring sun Proxima Centauri.

Rumors of the finding circulated for several days and were confirmed by the European Southern Observatory (ESO), which added more details in a press conference.

Kelly Beatty of Sky & Telescope talks about the planet with Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson.

Guest

Kelly Beatty, senior editor at Sky & Telescope Magazine. He tweets @NightSkyGuy.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.